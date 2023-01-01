MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Ohio State Star

EVANSTON, IL - NOVEMBER 05: Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) looks on during a college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on October 8, 2022 at Ryan Field in Evanston, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State Buckeyes star tight end Cade Stover left Saturday night's College Football Playoff game and was taken to a local hospital for examination.

The Buckeyes fell to No. 1 Georgia in heartbreaking fashion, as Ohio State missed its game-winning field goal attempt.

Stover, who missed most of the game with an injury, was apparently dealing with a back issue.

Thankfully, the MRI is negative.

"Ohio State TE Cade Stover’s MRI on Saturday night came back negative. The MRI revealed back spasms, which knocked him out of the CFP semi-final and sent him to an Atlanta-area hospital for precautionary reasons," ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.

Stover was a major loss for the Buckeyes, who also missed Marvin Harrison Jr. for most of the second half.

Georgia, meanwhile, is now off to the College Football Playoff national title game.