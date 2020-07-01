MVP Of 2020 ‘Elite 11’ Quarterback Camp Announced

Uncommitted five-star Caleb Williams, the top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class, was named the MVP of the 2020 Elite 11 Quarterback Camp today.

Williams, who hails from Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga, is also the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2021 cycle. He is set to announce his college decision this weekend.

Oklahoma, LSU and Maryland are the three finalists for the 6-foot-2, 209-pound dual-threat star. Williams beat out a star-studded list of quarterbacks to be named MVP of the prestigious event.

In the video below, Elite 11 head coach and Super Bowl champion QB Trent Dilfer explains how the staff evaluates the quarterbacks and determines its MVP winner. Seventy-five percent of the evaluation process comes from “junior year film, production and traits.”

“Twenty-five percent comes from what happened the last three days,” Dilfer said.

Five-star QB Caleb Williams wins Elite 11.

Oklahoma is the projected favorite to land Williams, who 247Sports’ Charles Power likened to Russell Wilson in his scouting report from late March.

“Battle-tested against tough competition. Is the most talented quarterback prospect to come from the Mid-Atlantic region in a decade,” Power wrote. “Lacks the raw production and efficiency typical of most top ten type quarterbacks to this point. Projects as a multi-year impact starter at the Power Five level with the upside to first round if not top ten pick in the NFL Draft.”

In 2019, Williams threw for 1,770 yards, 19 touchdowns and only four interceptions while also rushing for 838 yards and 18 scores.