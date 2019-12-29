It’s been all LSU in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night, and it looks like head coach Ed Orgeron is looking to play it safe for the final quarter of the contest. Quarterback Joe Burrow is giving way to backup Myles Brennan for the rest of the game.

Burrow has one of the more absurd stat lines you’ll ever see in a college football game. He’ll finish the night 29-of-39 for 493 yards with seven passing touchdowns – all of which came in the first half. He also rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Brennan, likely the team’s starter next year, is no stranger to mop-up duty. He’s played in seven games this year, going 21-of-37 for 314 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Brennan is a redshirt sophomore who started his career at LSU back in 2017. He was a four-star quarterback out of Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi.

Myles Brennan warming up on the sidelines. Burrow has 493 yards and a chance at Rohan Davey's 528 — basically the only record he doesn't own at this point. Would be stunned if he stays in to break it. — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 29, 2019

Brennan also played in six games during his freshman season. He was beat out by Burrow ahead of the 2018 campaign.

It’s a logical decision by head coach Ed Orgeron. LSU is going to play in the national title game, and having Burrow healthy is essential.

It’s currently 56-21. We’ll see if Brennan can extend LSU’s already-ridiculous lead.