NASCAR Track Has Signed A College Football Quarterback

Ryan McGee

Darlington Raceway is dipping into the college football world for its newest sponsored athlete.

The South Carolina track has signed Coastal Carolina star quarterback Grayson McCall to promote various upcoming events. It is the first-ever NIL agreement between an athlete and as NASCAR property.

“I love this town and this area. Coastal Carolina kind of made me into who I am,” McCall said in a press release. “I love this school and I love the people here in the region and with Darlington being right down the road and a huge part of the sports culture, partnering with them just makes sense. It just helps fulfill a legacy I want to leave here. Plus, going a couple hundred miles an hour is kind of my thing too.

For his end of the partnership, McCall will promote the Shriners Children’s presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend, scheduled for September 3-4. He'll also advertise for next year's NASCAR races at Darlington and will be featured in marketing campaigns for the facility.

McCall will also promote Darlington on his own social media channels.

An Indian Trail, North Carolina native, McCall has been the Chanticleers' starting quarterback since 2020.

He has thrown for 5,386 yards, 54 touchdowns and only six interceptions in his career.