NASCAR World Reacts To College Football Deal News

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 08: A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness will need to some interesting endorsements.

On Wednesday, Darlington Raceway announced a partnership with Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall. It's the first such deal of a NASCAR-owned track collaborating with a college player.

“I love this town and this area. Coastal Carolina kind of made me into who I am,” McCall said, per Darlington Raceway's statement. “I love this school and I love the people here in the region, and with Darlington being right down the road and a huge part of the sports culture, partnering with them just makes sense. It just helps fulfill a legacy I want to leave here. Plus, going a couple hundred miles an hour is kind of my thing too.”

Fans are stoked to see this unconventional pairing.

McCall has enjoyed two superbly efficient seasons under center for the Chanticleers. He's compiled 53 passing touchdowns to just six interceptions, also adding 11 touchdowns on the ground.

The North Carolina native has led the Sun Belt program to consecutive 11-win seasons and a 47-41 Cure Bowl victory over Northern Illinois to end the 2021 campaign.

Taking the South Carolina-based program to new heights earned him an exciting deal with the nearby NASCAR track. As part of the agreement, he'll promote Darlington Raceway on his social media platforms and hype up this year's Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend.