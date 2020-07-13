At every division of college sports we’re seeing games canceled and entire athletic programs put on pauge due to concerns over COVID-19. Judging by the JUCO governing body’s latest decision on sports teams, things will get worse before they get better.

On Monday, the National Junior College Athletic Association announced that football and basketball are being pushed off. Basketball will not start before January, and college football will not start until late-March at the earliest.

“The most recent plan of action shifts all close-contact fall sports to the spring semester,” the NJCAA said in a statement. “These sports include football, men’s and women’s soccer, and court volleyball. The NJCAA cross country championships for all three divisions and half marathon championships will remain as their originally scheduled dates in the fall as well as Division III women’s tennis.

“All winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. These sports include men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, and swimming and diving…”

A large number of Division III teams and conferences have already suspended their fall sports. Teams in Division I and Division II are making major adjustments to their calendars by the day.

But seeing an entire subgroup of college sports suspend fall sports just feels a bit surreal.

It will be very interesting to see how the NJCAA and other programs implement a spring football season.