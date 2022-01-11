Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Natural Grass Tonight

The College Football Playoff national title between Alabama and Georgia took an unfortunate turn on Monday night.

During the second quarter of play, star wide receiver Jameson Williams found himself wide open in the middle of the field. After an under-thrown pass from Bryce Young, Williams attempted to turn upfield.

When trying to evade Georgia defenders who were in pursuit, Williams tried to cut. He immediately went down in a heap, holding his knee after what looked like a significant injury.

Immediately after the non-contact injury, fans flocked to social media to complain about the turf. Fans want all football games to be played on natural grass because the playing surface is more forgiving.

Players’ feet don’t get caught in the ground as easily, which in turn reduces significant injuries – or so these fans think.

“All football should be played on natural grass,” analyst Brad Crawford said.

“Turf should be banned from all of sports, everything should be played on natural grass! Hate to see that happen to Williams!” another person said.

“Do we all agree to get rid of turf ?? The ACL numbers speak for itself. Play on natural grass !!!” said another fan.

While we don’t know what the injury is just yet, it seems very unlikely Williams returns to tonight’s game.

Can the Tide take down Georgia without him? We’ll find out over the next few hours.