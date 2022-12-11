Football World Shocked By Head Coach's Firing Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 11: Army Cadets on the field after the march on prior to the 122nd Army/Navy college football game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen on December 11, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We're not sure if anyone saw this one coming.

Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo, who had been leading the program since 2007, was officially fired on Sunday afternoon, a day after his team lost to Army in overtime.

"Our sincerest gratitude to Coach Ken for what has been a distinguished and impactful legacy at the Naval Academy," said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk. "Navy football flourished for many years under his leadership. He will forever be remembered for the influence he has had on the lives of those who played for him. We all have great respect and appreciation for his 25 years of service to the Academy."

The college football world is pretty stunned by the move.

"Whoa. Navy just announced HC Ken Niumatalolo will not return for 2023. DC Brian Newberry named interim HC," one fan wrote.

The football world is huge fans of the head coach.

"There are only a handful of college coaches I’d have ZERO reservations about my son playing for: Ken Niumatalolo is one of them," one fan wrote.

"I understand why, and I get that this a business. But Ken Niumatalolo is one of the most genuine and nicest people I’ve ever met covering college athletics. And he’s a great football coach who kept building on what Paul Johnson established and took Navy to unprecedented heights," one fan added.

"I really hope that yesterday wasn’t the last time we get to see Ken Niumatalolo coach. He deserves another head coaching job if he wants it," another fan wrote.

Hopefully, Navy's longtime head coach will get another head coaching opportunity, if he wants one, that is.

Best of luck to the longtime Navy Midshipmen head coach moving forward.