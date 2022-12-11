Breaking: Longtime College Football Coach Fired Sunday

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Army defeated Navy in overtime, as the Black Knights outlasted the Midshipmen in Philadelphia.

On Sunday, Navy made a head coaching change.

The Midshipmen announced that head coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return after 15 seasons leading the program.

It's a pretty stunning move.

The Navy head coach, 57, had been with the program since 2002. He took over as head coach in 2007.

The longtime Navy head coach has gone 109-83 as the team's leader.

Navy went 4-8 this season and has not had a winning season since 2019, when the program went 11-2.