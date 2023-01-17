NBC Reportedly Decides On Big Ten Football Sideline Reporter

NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL -- Cowboys v. Jets -- Pictured: NBC Sports microphone from the on field stage At Meadowlands Stadium on September 11, 2011 (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) NBC/Getty Images

NBC will begin airing Big Ten football games on Saturday nights next season as part of a new media rights deal completed last year.

The network is assembling its broadcast team in preparation for the primetime package. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Kathryn Tappen will be the leading sideline reporter.

Tappen nearly replaced Michele Tafoya as Sunday Night Football's sideline reporter before NBC instead chose Melissa Stark. Marchand called Tappen's status as the successor "known in the industry."

Tappen has covered golf, Notre Dame football, and the Olympics for NBC while appearing on Football Night in America. The former NHL Tonight host has also worked on TNT's hockey team.

The Big Ten reached deals with NBC, CBS, and Fox after its contract expired with ESPN. NBC landed the Saturday-night showcase to televise the conference's biggest football game of the week.

Marchand previously reported that Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will broadcast NBC's Big Ten game, and Maria Taylor will anchor the studio coverage.