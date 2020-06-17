NCAA Announces Approval For College Football Preseason

This hasn’t been an ideal year for the NCAA by any stretch of the imagination. However, it sounds like the 2020 college football season will take place this fall, which is a huge win for fans all across the country.

Last week, the Division I Football Oversight Committee submit a proposal for summer athletic activities and preseason practices for the 2020 season. On Wednesday, the NCAA made a decision regarding the committee’s request.

Moments ago, the Division I Council approved the preseason model for college football. This means summer access activities will begin July 13, meetings and walk-throughs can start on July 24, and preseason practices can occur as early as August 7.

The NCAA is accepting this model with the idea that September 5 will be the first game of the 2020 season.

DI Council approves football preseason model: https://t.co/dDIPVG1GCO pic.twitter.com/R7fUesil44 — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) June 17, 2020

Shane Lyons, the chair of the committee and director of athletics at West Virginia, shared his thoughts on this preseason model last week.

“This is the culmination of a significant amount of collaboration in our effort to find the best solution for Division I football institutions,” Lyons said. “Our student-athletes, conference commissioners, coaches and health and safety professionals helped mold the model we are proposing.”

Next up on the agenda for the NCAA might be figuring out whether or not fans can attend games. Certain states have said they would welcome spectators, while others have been against the idea.

Either way, it’s great to hear that preseason practices will take place in the coming months.