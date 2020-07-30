NCAA Announces New Rule For College Athlete Uniforms

Sports organizations across the country and around the world have placed tributes to social justice movements on their fields and uniforms since May.

But how does the NCAA intend to show its respect and support for social justice this year? As it turns out, they’re willing to bend their usually stringent uniform rules to show their support.

The NCAA announced today will allow college athletes across all sports to wear statements in support of social justice on their uniforms. They join the ranks of the NBA, MLS, Premier League and others in support of these movements.

Per the announcement, athletes can wear patches that “celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes.” They can be placed on the front or sleeve of the uniform or on the back in place of the last name.

The extent to which the NCAA will allow messaging on their uniforms remains to be seen. But many people on Twitter pointed out a clear contradiction in what the NCAA is doing.

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved rules to allow student-athletes to wear patches on their uniforms for commemorative and memorial purposes as well as to support social justice issues: https://t.co/yjuEsMYMy7 pic.twitter.com/AdWLgFMZ0D — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) July 30, 2020

Many people are pointing out that the school is still compelling student-athletes to put themselves at risk for COVID-19 by having them play – and for no money either.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how the NCAA players choose to utilize this new privilege.