NCAA Announces Official Decision On Transfer Rule

college world series in omahaOMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Nearly two weeks ago, the NCAA took a massive step toward to the long-awaited adoption of new transfer rules for the Division I level for all NCAA sports.

Two weeks ago today, Nicole Auerbach reported that the new legislation had been approved by the NCAA Division I Council, and was expected to pass during that meeting. It eventually did, but the rule wasn’t official just yet.

Until now. On Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA announced the one-time transfer rule is officially in place heading into the 2021-22 seasons.

“The Division I Board of Directors ratified the adoption of legislation expanding the one-time transfer exception to all student-athletes, no matter what sport they play,” the NCAA announced today. “The Division I Council adopted the legislation, which allows all student-athletes who have not transferred in the past the opportunity to compete immediately after transfer once in their period of eligibility.”

“The rule is now effective and applies to all student-athletes who want to transfer for the first time for the 2021-22 academic year,” the statement continued. “If a student has previously transferred, the waiver process is available.”

It’s a huge win for college athletes all around the country. Those who used to fight to become eligible will now have the opportunity to play right away after transferring for the first time.

Keep an eye on the transfer portal moving forward.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.