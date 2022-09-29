NCAA Announces Penalties For Service Academy Football Program

5 Sep 1998: General view of a goalpost during a game between the Air Force Falcons and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Falcons defeated the Demon Deacons 42-0. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport

The NCAA levied penalties against the Air Force football program and four individuals on Thursday for "recruiting violations that occurred within the academy's football program during the COVID-19 dead period."

The violations are Level I infractions. As part of the agreement between Air Force and the four individuals, the program will be placed on two years probation and lose a total of 46 official visits over the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, according to an NCAA release.

Other penalties include a monetary fine, a show cause for the four people involved, a reduction of the size of the Air Force team by 10 players for four years and a banning of all recruiting communications by the football program for four weeks during the 2022-23 academic year.

College football insider Brett McMurphy reported back in May that one of the men involved in the investigation is current Wisconsin linebackers coach Bill Sheridan, who was the defensive line coach at Air Force in 2020 and 2021.

Air Force is coming off a 10-win season under veteran head coach Troy Calhoun and is 3-1 thus far in 2022.

Fresh off today's news, the Falcons will host Navy this Saturday.