NCAA Announces Penalties Youngstown State Committed Under Bo Pelini

The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions finally announced penalties against Youngstown State University.

The committee determined that the university failed to monitor its football program. This all occurred when longtime college football coach Bo Pelini was in charge of the program.

The NCAA announced the violations, such as “an assistant coach having impermissible contacts with a prospect” before the program “permitted three football staff members to recruit off-campus without completing the coaches certification test.”

It also noted “the assistant coach had 41 impermissible contacts without obtaining written permission from the prospect’s school.”

Here’s a full list of the punishments for Youngstown State:

Two years of probation.

A $5,000 fine.

A reduction of football official visits by three during the 2021-22 academic year.

A two-week ban on unofficial visits during the 2020-21 academic year.

A two-week ban on all recruiting communication during the 2020-21 academic year.

A reduction of football evaluation days by three during the 2021-22 academic year.

The assistant football coach was suspended from all coaching duties during three preseason football dates.

The assistant coach was banned from recruiting activities from Feb. 13-26, 2021

Pelini took over at Youngstown State in 2015 and led the Penguins to a mediocre 5-6 record. In his second season, he led the team to a 12-4 record and a runner-up finish in the FCS title game.

After going 16-18 over the next three seasons, Pelini found himself out of the job.