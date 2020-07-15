The NCAA Has Made A Change To Its Bowl Eligibility Rules

If college football does in fact happen this fall, it won’t feel like a normal season. Certain conferences will only face programs within its own conference, while others are scrambling for replacement non-conference opponents.

According to ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg, the NCAA Division I Council will ease up on its bowl eligibility rules for this season because of the lack of clarity surrounding each team’s schedule. Programs will be allowed to count two games against qualifying FCS teams toward bowl eligibility for the 2020 season.

These two opponents will need to average at least 80 percent the maximum amount of football scholarships during a two-year period. Prior to this season the number to reach was at least 90 percent of scholarships.

Since the Big Ten and Pac-12 are moving to conference-only schedules for the 2020 season, certain FBS team might fill in as replacements this fall. Adding in this rule will prevent them from getting penalized for doing so.

Good news from the NCAA Division I Council today for FBS teams scrambling for schedules to get bowl eligible, and for some Olympic sports programs. https://t.co/9cvpUUI3bI — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) July 15, 2020

Nick Carparelli, the executive director of the Football Bowl Association, told ESPN that teams will still need to maintain at least a .500 record to be eligible for bowls. This could result in teams with a 5-5 record making a bowl game.

As long as bowl games are played this year, college football fans should be happy.

There should be more clarity on the 2020 schedule in the coming weeks. The ACC and SEC expect to have decisions made on their football schedule by the end of July.