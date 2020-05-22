NCAA Announces Return Date For ‘Voluntary Athletics Activities’

The NCAA has taken a step towards opening up sports for the 2020 fall season. Today the organization’s Division I council decided on a date for reopening voluntary activities.

The move follows the SEC’s vote to allow players back on campus on June 8. The league’s decision is a strong indicator that we could move towards some semblance of normalcy by the fall. In the release, commissioner Greg Sankey said that the league is “preparing to begin the fall sports season as currently scheduled.”

The NCAA will allow voluntary activities to begin on June 1, a week before the SEC decision. This is important, as it should give teams time to prepare for their fall seasons, including college football. This new ruling goes for every Division I sport.

The decision also outlines a timetable for mandatory team activities. “The waiver allowing for eight hours of required, virtual, nonphysical activities is extended in all sports through June 30,” the announcement reads. “Required athletics activities will be prohibited for Division I basketball and both Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision student-athletes through June 30.”

Voluntary athletics activities allowed in all Division I sports starting June 1: https://t.co/mFHQOder3w pic.twitter.com/aWpOKFJgdO — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 22, 2020

The decision leaves the ultimate decisions to schools and local governments. Obviously, states have started to reopen certain aspects of society at different paces.

Right now, it looks like we’ll have college football in the fall. Whether we’re in a place to have fans in attendance is another huge step forward. Even if not, having sports to watch soon enough will be huge for all of us.

We’ll have more as these developments keep coming in.

