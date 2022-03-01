The Spun

NCAA Considering 2 Big College Football Rule Changes

Iowa's running back is tackled by Purdue.IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Running back Ivory Kelly-Martin #21 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is brought down during the first half by defensive end Kydran Jenkins #44 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Over the last few years, pace of play and game length in college football have become the subject of complaining by fans around the country.

According to The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach, when the NCAA football rules committee convenes in Indianapolis this week, the group will discuss two potential rules changes that, if passed, could speed up the on-field product.

Auerbach says the committee is considering no longer stopping the game clock on first downs and treating incomplete passes like runs out of bounds.

The latter change means the clock would stop, but only for as long as it took to set the ball and get ready for the next snap. Currently, the game clock doesn’t restart after an incompletion until after the ball is snapped on the next play.

As for the first proposal, this would make the college game more similar to the NFL, which does not stop the clock on first downs. It would also likely alter how teams approach two-minute drills and end of game situations, since they can’t rely on having those extra seconds preserved after picking up a first down.

The committee also reportedly intends to look into the practice of “faking” injuries as a method of stopping the clock.

