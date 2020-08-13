NCAA Announces Official Decision On Fall Championships

The NCAA announced this afternoon that it was canceling all fall championships for 2020.

NCAA President Mark Emmert revealed the news a short time ago. This decision affects every fall sport except FBS football, which is not governed by the NCAA.

Because so many conferences had already shut down sports, there was no way to hold NCAA fall championships as scheduled, Emmert said.

“We cannot, at this point, have fall NCAA championships,” he explained. “Because there’s not enough schools participating. The Board of Governors said if you don’t have half of the schools playing a sport, you can’t have a legitimate championship.”

"We cannot, at this point, have fall NCAA championships." NCAA President Mark Emmert discusses the latest developments in fall sports and looks ahead to winter and spring championships. Hear more on the NCAA Social Series TONIGHT at 7 p.m. ET from @NCAA. pic.twitter.com/SmjC8FU0Uo — NCAA (@NCAA) August 13, 2020

While other fall sports, such as soccer or volleyball, may compete in the regular season in the coming months, they will not be able to compete for NCAA championships.

Currently, the only conferences who are still holding out hope for fall sports are the ACC, SEC, Big 12, AAC, Conference USA and Sun Belt. Several independent schools are also planning on competing.

It will be interesting to see if any of these leagues, particularly the Power 5 conferences still standing, elect to have non-football sports compete this fall. Stay tuned.