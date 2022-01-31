The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NCAA Football Rules Committee Reveals Major Priority

Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X - Ohio State v UtahPASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A general view of a flyover during the singing of the National Anthem before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

With college football offenses continuing to function at a frenetic pace, the issue of “faking” injuries has become a sore spot for the sport.

That’s why Steve Shaw, the national director of officials, told Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic that the NCAA rules committee will discuss the problem in earnest at its next meeting on March 1.

“Obviously, we want to take feigning injuries out of the game,” Shaw said. “It’s a bad look for the game. It’s an integrity issue. If you have a feigned injury, it garners an unmerited timeout for your team. We’re really looking at: What’s the next step to move away from that?”

Last season, we saw multiple examples of a crowd booing a player or players it felt were using fake injuries to stop the game and slow down the opposing offense.

Following a game between Iowa and Penn State, Penn State head coach James Franklin fired back at Hawkeye fans who booed his players and accused them of such deception. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz responded by saying his team’s supporters “smelled a rat” and “aren’t stupid.”

“How does this strategy make sense against a huddle team? People use this strategy to slow people down — spread offenses, tempo offenses — [Iowa] huddles,” Franklin said at the time. “In our six years playing them… Has that ever shown up? In my eight years as a head coach, has that shown up at Penn State?”

According to Auerbach, one possible remedy that has been discussed is making a player who causes an injury stoppage sit out for a predetermined amount of time, such as a series or set of downs. The only way a coach could have that player reenter before the time expires is by calling timeout.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.