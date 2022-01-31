NCAA Football Rules Committee Reveals Major Priority

With college football offenses continuing to function at a frenetic pace, the issue of “faking” injuries has become a sore spot for the sport.

That’s why Steve Shaw, the national director of officials, told Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic that the NCAA rules committee will discuss the problem in earnest at its next meeting on March 1.

“Obviously, we want to take feigning injuries out of the game,” Shaw said. “It’s a bad look for the game. It’s an integrity issue. If you have a feigned injury, it garners an unmerited timeout for your team. We’re really looking at: What’s the next step to move away from that?”

National director of officials Steve Shaw told @TheAthletic that faking injuries is atop the agenda heading into the next NCAA FB rules committee meeting on March 1. "It’s an integrity issue." If you have any ideas to fix it, he says to let him know: https://t.co/O8fjQCbzd2 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 31, 2022

Last season, we saw multiple examples of a crowd booing a player or players it felt were using fake injuries to stop the game and slow down the opposing offense.

Following a game between Iowa and Penn State, Penn State head coach James Franklin fired back at Hawkeye fans who booed his players and accused them of such deception. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz responded by saying his team’s supporters “smelled a rat” and “aren’t stupid.”

“How does this strategy make sense against a huddle team? People use this strategy to slow people down — spread offenses, tempo offenses — [Iowa] huddles,” Franklin said at the time. “In our six years playing them… Has that ever shown up? In my eight years as a head coach, has that shown up at Penn State?”

According to Auerbach, one possible remedy that has been discussed is making a player who causes an injury stoppage sit out for a predetermined amount of time, such as a series or set of downs. The only way a coach could have that player reenter before the time expires is by calling timeout.