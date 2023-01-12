NCAA Has Announced Significant Transfer Rule Changes
The NCAA has announced some major changes for players who are transferring for the second time.
On Wednesday, the Division I Council voted unanimously to update guidelines for the waiver process for second-time transfers.
The Council said that each waiver request will be reviewed on a "case-by-case" basis, but also stated that any athlete seeking the ability to play immediately after a second transfer will have to meet one of the following criteria.
- A demonstrated physical injury or illness or mental health condition that necessitated the student's transfer (supporting documentation, care plans and proximity of the student's support system will be considered), or
- Exigent circumstances that clearly necessitate a student-athlete's immediate departure from the previous school (e.g., physical assault or abuse, sexual assault) unrelated to the student-athlete's athletics participation.
Purely athletics-based motivations such as lack of playing time and "position presence" will not be considered valid reasons to receive a waiver.
The new rules will go into effect in the 2023-24 school year.
With the landscape of college sports constantly changing, this won't be the last time transfer guidelines are tweaked. The transfer portal, NIL and other advancements have changed everything.