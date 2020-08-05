The NCAA Just Announced A Decision On All Division III Sports

The NCAA has announced a decision on all Division III sports for the fall season.

Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA announced that the Division III council has canceled all fall sports championships. The decision is an official one.

“NCAA Division III championships in fall sports for 2020-21 are canceled. With the health and safety of the division’s student-athletes, coaches, athletics administrators and communities as its priority, the Division III Presidents Council made the decision Wednesday to cancel the championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related administrative and financial challenges,” the NCAA announced.

The NCAA said that moving fall sport championships to the spring proved to be “unworkable.” So, the fall sport championships have been canceled.

Tori Murden McClure, chair of the Presidents Council and president at Spalding, released a statement on the decision.

“Looking at the health and safety challenges we face this fall during this unprecedented time, we had to make this tough decision to cancel championships for fall sports this academic year in the best interest of our student-athlete and member institutions,”she said. “Our Championships Committee reviewed the financial and logistical ramifications if Division III fall sports championships were conducted in the spring and found it was logistically untenable and financially prohibitive. Our Management Council reached the same conclusion. Moving forward, we will try to maximize the championships experience for our winter and spring sport student-athletes, who unfortunately were short-changed last academic year.”

As of now, Division I fall sports championships remain on, though it’s possible that will change before the season starts.