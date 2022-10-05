NCAA Makes A Decision On College Football Transfer Window
The NCAA has moved up its spring transfer window for college football athletes.
A statement announced that the Division I council voted to change the transfer period from May 1-15 to April 15-30 for FBS and FCS football players.
"The Football Oversight Committee proposed the change to allow participation discussions to occur at the conclusion of spring football, while also providing football student-athletes with more time to go through the transfer process and arrive at a new school before the start of summer activities," the NCAA's statement said.
The NCAA enacted new transfer windows on Aug. 31 to restrict year-round activity. In addition to the 15-day spring period, a 45-day window opens the day after each fall sport's championship selection.
They later made a provision to exclude graduate students from the transfer windows. That decision occurred a week after the NCAA blocked 19 transfer requests made from Division I football players in September.
Students must enter the transfer portal during these designated windows, but they can talk to other schools at any time once they're in the portal.