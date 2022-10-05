NCAA Makes A Decision On College Football Transfer Window

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 27: A close up view of an American football leaning on the goal line marker on the field at Stanford Stadium before an NCAA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal on November 27, 2021 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) David Madison/Getty Images

The NCAA has moved up its spring transfer window for college football athletes.

A statement announced that the Division I council voted to change the transfer period from May 1-15 to April 15-30 for FBS and FCS football players.

"The Football Oversight Committee proposed the change to allow participation discussions to occur at the conclusion of spring football, while also providing football student-athletes with more time to go through the transfer process and arrive at a new school before the start of summer activities," the NCAA's statement said.

The NCAA enacted new transfer windows on Aug. 31 to restrict year-round activity. In addition to the 15-day spring period, a 45-day window opens the day after each fall sport's championship selection.

They later made a provision to exclude graduate students from the transfer windows. That decision occurred a week after the NCAA blocked 19 transfer requests made from Division I football players in September.

Students must enter the transfer portal during these designated windows, but they can talk to other schools at any time once they're in the portal.