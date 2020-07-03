The Spun

NCAA Medical Official Names ‘Important Date’ For Decision On 2020 Season

Two months from Saturday is the expected start of the 2020 college football season. Key decisions still have to be made.

Most notably, it must be determined if the season can even start on time. The COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, and some parts of the country are trending in the wrong direction.

Even though programs have already brought their players back to campus to begin voluntary workouts, that still doesn’t mean it will be safe to begin training camp and eventually, the regular season, on time. Time is ticking before plans for the fall must be finalized.

On a call tonight with media and Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, NCAA Chief Medical Officer Brian Hainline outlined Monday, July 13 as a critical date in the upcoming weeks.

That’s the day schools who are set to open on Sept. 5 can officially begin “required summer athletic activities.”

While July 13 isn’t a hard deadline for decisions, it is an important step on the return to football. We’ve seen some more chatter this week about the possibility of a spring season, which will obviously need to be agreed to soon if it is to happen.

Administrators and coaches will continue to monitor the latest COVID-19 trends, both within and outside of their programs, as the 2020 season approaches.


