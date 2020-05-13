NCAA President Addresses 2020 College Football Season

On Tuesday, news broke that several schools in California would not be sending students back to campus for a normal fall semester.

San Diego State, Fresno State and San Jose State each announced they will not be offering on-campus classes this fall. Although they’re not holding classes on campus, they did not rule out playing fall sports.

Other schools around the country will have similar decisions to make in the coming months. On Tuesday night, NCAA president Mark Emmert spoke with ESPN about the 2020 season.

Emmert said there is no time-table for a return to college athletics. Perhaps his most important comment came when discussing if all conferences needed to start their sports at the same time.

Emmert won’t mandate when conferences return.

“Normally, there’s an agreed-upon start date for every sport, every season,” Emmert told ESPN, “but under these circumstances, now that’s all been derailed by the pandemic. It won’t be the conferences that can do that, either. It will be the local and state health officials that say whether or not you can open and play football with fans.”

Earlier Tuesday night, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd suggested the Pac-12 football might not return until the spring semester.

“Feeling now that Pac 12 football in spring — much more likely,” he said after reporting the USC-Alabama game to open the season likely won’t take place.