NCAA President Has Sobering Message About Fall Sports

NCAA president Mark Emmert shared a sobering message about college football’s 2020 season on Thursday afternoon.

It seems more plausible now compared to a week ago college football’s 2020 season could get cancelled. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen in certain parts of the country. College football could be delayed or even cancelled as result.

A lack of leadership within college football has been a major issue these past few weeks. Unlike professional sports leagues, college football doesn’t have a commissioner. A commissioner could do plenty of good in a time like this.

NCAA president Mark Emmert doesn’t have any actual power in regards to the 2020 season. But his latest comments could influence the decisions conference commissioners need to make in coming months.

“Today, sadly, the data points in the wrong direction,” Emmert said on Thursday via an official NCAA release. “If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”

Emmert’s not wrong. The latest COVID-19 pandemic data doesn’t inspire much confidence the 2020 season can take place.

If college football is played in the fall, conference commissioners will have to find ways to protect the players.

As we’re all well aware, student-athletes aren’t paid for their athletic contributions. Universities will be responsible for the health of players if the 2020 season takes place in the fall.

Delaying the season until spring of 2021 could be another option. It would certainly grant the NCAA more time to come up with solutions.