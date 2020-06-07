NCAA President Has Telling Comment On College Football Season

The 2020 college football season is set to begin in less than three months. It should be unlike any college football season we’ve ever seen.

The global pandemic has put the 2020 season in doubt, but the latest events suggest things are on track. Players are beginning to report to campus for voluntary workouts. Preseason camps will begin in less than two months.

There’s still major doubt about the ability to play a complete season, though. A second, potentially harsher wave of COVID-19 could come later this fall or winter.

NCAA President Mark Emmert had a telling comment on the 2020 season earlier this week, according to a report by USA TODAY.

Emmert reportedly said that the 2020 college football season could end early, perhaps by Thanksgiving.

From the report:

Emmert said conference championship games could be played by Thanksgiving, Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon, who was on the call, said to The New York Times. Emmert said he anticipated the season could begin around Labor Day as scheduled, should universities meet the regulations put in place, which could vary by state. Under normal circumstances, Thanksgiving marks the final week of the regular season, followed a week later by conference championships. Bowl games outside of the College Football Playoff picture begin in December while the games that determine the national championship begin right before or after New Year’s and continue into January.

The NCAA does not control college football scheduling – that’s left up to the conferences and the bowl games – but Emmert is obviously plugged in.

For now, things are set to be played as scheduled, but stay tuned.