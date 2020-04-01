NCAA Announces Update On Current Recruiting Policies

The NCAA has had to quickly adjust its 2020 schedule to account for COVID-19. The most drastic step for most casual college sports fans was the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, which should be heading into Final Four weekend right now.

The remainder of the spring schedule, and all spring championships, were also canceled. Luckily for those senior athletes, who were about a month into their seasons at most, they will have a chance at a redo of their final year of eligibility. The NCAA passed that rule officially earlier in the week. It will not do the same for winter athletes, though some have said that may be appealed.

Because of the personal nature of recruiting, the organization has had to account for that as well. In-person visits, both on campus and in the homes of recruits, and any other forms of in-person contract, are currently on hold. That will continue for at least two more months now.

Division I and Division II have now ruled to extend the dead period through May 31. That end of May mark seems like the earliest possible time that some things may return to normal. Of course, it all matters whether the coronavirus is under control or not. If it remains a rampant issue across the country, the NCAA can’t have players and coaches flying across the country and coming in contact with hundreds or thousands of people.

Division I, Division II extends their recruiting dead periods: pic.twitter.com/aIC7WUTg3p — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) April 1, 2020

Right now, the focus has largely turned to the college football season. Things are scheduled to get underway in late August, with most teams opening play on Saturday, Sept. 5.

We’ll see how realistic that is in the coming months. Teams will need at least a few weeks to prepare for the season, and ideally more than that, with the loss of spring practice for most teams.

One would imagine that the sport is such a huge moneymaker that most schools will do whatever they can to get things ready for the fall. Ultimately, it comes down to getting the public health situation under control.

[Inside the NCAA]