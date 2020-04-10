NCAA Releases Statement On Plans For Football, Other Fall Sports

With the NCAA long since announcing the end of spring sports due to COVID-19, all eyes are now on their decision regarding fall sports – college football especially.

But if the NCAA’s most recent statement is anything to go by, they’re doing everything possible to save fall sports. On Friday the NCAA shared a statement revealing that they are assembling a group to help come up with solutions for any issues that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought up.

The body’s objective is described in the statement as “identifying, examining and recommending advice, solutions, and/or direction to the relevant governance committees to respond to playing and practice issues of a national scope arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.” It is being dubbed the “COVID-19 Playing and Practice Seasons Working Group.”

Unsurprisingly, the group’s primary focus will be on football. They expect that strategies applied to college football could be used on other college sports as well. You can read the full statement below:

NCAA Fall Sports Statement pic.twitter.com/m3EyHKoE8f — Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) April 10, 2020

The NCAA has had to make a lot of very tough decisions over the past month. Few were as impactful as the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament or the suspension of all spring sports.

But there’s a strong financial motive for the NCAA to do whatever it can to save football. The fall sport is by far the most profitable sport. It makes up the bulk of revenue for just about every major college athletics program.

Nevertheless, we’re pretty much all hoping and praying that we have football to look forward to.

[Kevin Noon]