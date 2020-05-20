The Spun

NCAA Reportedly Agrees To Big First Step For Sports Returning

Stealth bomber flies over the Rose Bowl.PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit flies over the stadium during the national anthem prior to the Rose Bowl game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The NCAA has reportedly taken a big first step when it comes to getting college sports back this fall.

Yahoo! Sports insider Pete Thamel reports this afternoon that the NCAA Division 1 council has voted to let voluntary workouts for football and men’s/women’s basketball to take place beginning June 1.

“The NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, MBB and WBB to start June 1st and go through June 30th. There had been a moratorium on that through May 31st. Other sports will be acted on on a later date,” he reports.

Conferences will have to make their own decisions, but ultimately this is a major first step toward getting sports back this fall.

The NCAA is reportedly expected to address other sports within the next week, according to Thamel.

The college football season is incredibly important to the college sports landscape. If the season is unable to be played, seriously tough decisions would have to be made. We’re already seeing some schools cut sports as a result of the pandemic.

Thankfully, it looks like we’re progressing toward a fall with college sports. These sports might not have too many fans in the stands – or none at all – but fan-less sports is much better than no sports.

