NCAA Reportedly Considering Significant Recruiting Change

Changes could be coming to the NCAA’s recruiting schedule. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said discussions are already underway about potentially eliminating the Early Signing Period.

“We did not do it to accommodate coaches,” Bowlsby said, via 247Sports. “We did it to accommodate the students and their families. That’s going to be another process the Football Oversight [Committee] will have to go back and talk to the kids and the families and see if see if they want it to stay.”

The Early Signing Period was designed to help recruits and their families. However, the NCAA’s Football Oversight Committee doesn’t believe this recruiting period is a viable option moving forward.

Bowlsby isn’t the only Power Five commissioner who has concerns about this recruiting period. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey made an interesting comment about the Early Signing Period on Wednesday.

“We may have let the toothpaste out of the tube and it won’t go back,” Sankey said, via Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

Oklahoma interim coach Bob Stoops is also against the Early Signing Period. He believes the schedule needs to be altered.

“I always have said, ‘be careful what you wish for, you might just get it,’” Stoops said. “Well, this is where we’re at now. And this is why things have to happen faster. Fire guys quicker, hire quicker.”

The Early Signing Period for the 2022 cycle begins on Dec. 15 and runs through Dec. 17.