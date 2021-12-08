NCAA Reveals ‘A Number’ Of Schools Are Being Investigated

Earlier Wednesday morning, NCAA president Mark Emmert made headlines with an interesting comment.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Emmert spoke about his time as a former university president. He stated, “Being a university president is the hardest job in America.”

Of course, that didn’t exactly go over well with those on social media – who presented much more difficult jobs. But Emmert wasn’t done making headlines on Wednesday morning.

After complaining about name, image and likeness rules, Emmert suggested there are schools under investigation. He said the NCAA is investigating “a number” of schools for potential NIL violations.

Emmert: The NCAA is investigating "a number" of schools for NIL violations. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) December 8, 2021

The NCAA president didn’t offer any more information on the topic.

Emmert has taken his fair share of criticism over the years, but he’s not worried about it. “I know what my body of work is and I’m proud of it. If some talking head has another opinion, that’s fine,” he said.

What will the latest NCAA investigations turn up?