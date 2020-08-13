NCAA Appears To Be Sending A Warning To The ACC, Big 12, SEC

The NCAA appears to be sending a warning to the ACC, Big 12 and SEC as those three conferences continue to pursue a fall college football season.

Two major conferences, the Big Ten and the Pac-12, canceled fall sports on Tuesday. Both conferences felt it was irresponsible to play based on the medical information they’ve received about COVID-19.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC, meanwhile, continue to push toward a fall season. The three conferences are aiming toward playing a full season this fall.

NCAA medical advisors met with the media on Thursday morning and appeared to send a cautious warning to those three conferences.

“I feel like we have hit the iceberg, and we are making decisions about when we should have the band play,” one advisor said, referencing Titanic.

ESPN’s Bomani Jones believes the NCAA is sending a clear message to the three Power 5 conferences:

“this thread seems to be the ncaa telling the acc, big 12 and sec DON’T DO IT RECONSIDER READ SOME LITERA-TURE ON THE SUBJECT YOU SURE?” he wrote.

On same call, Brian Hainline, NCAA's chief medical officer, says they're aware of 12 cases of myocarditis (a rare inflammation of the heart) in athletes. Dr. Colleen Kraft said, "I think one case of myocarditis in an athlete is too many." — Shannon Ryan (@sryantribune) August 13, 2020

Dr. Colleen Kraft on media zoom call said "We're playing with fire."

All discussed how as a nation we could have done more to prevent transmission by now by wearing masks, socially distancing, avoid crowds, washing hands. — Shannon Ryan (@sryantribune) August 13, 2020

Dr. Carlos Del Rio, Infectious Diseases Society of America, said on media zoom briefing on NCAA & COVID-19: Would like to see cases get down to 10 or 5 cases per 100,000 in population.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are all scheduled to begin play in September. All three conferences have adjusted their schedules due to the pandemic.

It remains to be seen if the season will kick off as scheduled, but for now, that is the plan.