NCAA Appears To Be Sending A Warning To The ACC, Big 12, SEC

Miami Hurricanes cheerleaders performing during a game.

The NCAA appears to be sending a warning to the ACC, Big 12 and SEC as those three conferences continue to pursue a fall college football season.

Two major conferences, the Big Ten and the Pac-12, canceled fall sports on Tuesday. Both conferences felt it was irresponsible to play based on the medical information they’ve received about COVID-19.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC, meanwhile, continue to push toward a fall season. The three conferences are aiming toward playing a full season this fall.

NCAA medical advisors met with the media on Thursday morning and appeared to send a cautious warning to those three conferences.

“I feel like we have hit the iceberg, and we are making decisions about when we should have the band play,” one advisor said, referencing Titanic.

ESPN’s Bomani Jones believes the NCAA is sending a clear message to the three Power 5 conferences:

“this thread seems to be the ncaa telling the acc, big 12 and sec DON’T DO IT RECONSIDER READ SOME LITERA-TURE ON THE SUBJECT YOU SURE?” he wrote. 

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are all scheduled to begin play in September. All three conferences have adjusted their schedules due to the pandemic.

It remains to be seen if the season will kick off as scheduled, but for now, that is the plan.


