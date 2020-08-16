The NCAA Sent Another Warning To The ACC, Big 12, SEC

The NCAA continues to send warning messages to the three major conferences planning on playing football this fall.

While the Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed their seasons to early 2021, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC remain committed to a fall season.

The NCAA has little to no control over college football. Unlike college basketball’s postseason, the NCAA does not run the College Football Playoff. Ultimately, the conferences are left to make their own decisions.

Still, it’s safe to say that the NCAA is not in agreement with the ACC, Big 12 and SEC. NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline had a blunt message for those conferences on CNN on Saturday night.

“Right now, if testing in the US stays the way it is, there’s no way we can go forward with sports,” he said on CNN.

Later in his appearance, he put it more succinctly.

“We’re not in a place today where we can safely play sports,” he said.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC, though, are hoping that by mid-September, it will be safe enough to play. The NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS have all been playing this month.

The Big Ten and Pac-12, meanwhile, decided to make the call early.

It remains to be seen who will be proven correct with their decisions.