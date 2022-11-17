Nebraska Athletic Director Has Telling Coaching Search Admission

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 08: The Nebraska Cornhuskers flag after a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes at Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts is still seeking a new football head coach.

Alberts will hope to find a candidate to lead the Cornhuskers back to past glory. Once one of the nation's most prestigious programs, Nebraska has gone 22-44 since the start of 2017.

However, during an interview on Huskers Radio Network (via Husker Online's Steve Sipple), Alberts realized that Nebraska remains highly esteemed.

"I always expected there was a deep respect for the University of Nebraska and for what our culture is and what we stand for," Alberts said. "But I think as a result of this process, I've learned there is more respect for the University of Nebraska than I even anticipated.

"There is a deep-seated admiration for the history of what this place has accomplished and what it can and should become again."

He added that coaches he's talked to, even those who aren't candidates, praised the school's loyal fanbase. Alberts called them "the greatest thing we have to sell."

Alberts said the search is "going well," but he won't "rush a hire just to make a hire."

Nebraska fired Scott Frost three games into the 2022 season. After going 3-9 last year, the Huskers opened the year with losses to Northwestern (now 1-9) and the Sun Belt's Georgia Southern.

They've lost their last four games behind interim head coach Mickey Joseph.

Although Alberts wouldn't tip his hand, former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is reportedly emerging as a frontrunner. Yet Alberts said he has no target date for a decision.