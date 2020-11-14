Nebraska Fans React To Saturday’s Win Against Penn State

Nebraska fans get to enjoy a victory for the first time in 2020.

The Huskers held on against Penn State at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday afternoon. Nebraska topped the Nittany Lions, 30-23, on Saturday. The Huskers improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Nittany Lions dropped to 0-4.

Nebraska was led by first-year starting quarterback Luke McCaffrey (the younger brother of the NFL star). McCaffrey, making his first career start, threw for 152 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added 12 rushes for 65 yards and a score.

Huskers fans are frustrated with the poor second half showing (Nebraska was out-scored 17-3 in the second half) but a win is a win.

Nebraska ended the day with a big stop on fourth down. The Huskers were then able to run out the clock with McCaffrey under center.

😤 @b_stille_ called game He comes up with a HUGE sack to seal the win for @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/WoJO8cFhcf — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2020

Nebraska fans are keeping a calm head, though.

“That was probably the worst second half of Husker football I’ve seen since….Colorado last year. Glad we escaped with the W. If we can play a whole game the way we played the first half we could probably win more games,” one tweeted.

“It was far from a perfect day defensively, but give them credit: they buckled down and got stops when they absolutely had to,” another fan wrote.

Nebraska will look to move to 2-2 on the season next week against Illinois.