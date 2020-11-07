Nebraska Fans Aren’t Happy With Scott Frost’s Decisions Today

Scott Frost is known for his offensive play-calling, but the Nebraska Huskers aren’t playing very effectively on Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska has out-played Northwestern through nearly two quarters on Saturday afternoon, but the Huskers have failed to capitalize inside of the red zone.

Frost’s play-calling seems to be partly to blame for that. The Huskers have ran some questionable plays on key downs. Most notably, Frost called a quarterback draw on a 3rd and 10 inside of the red zone. The Huskers had to settle for a field goal.

“I’m starting to think Scott Frost isn’t the play caller he once was with Oregon and UCF. The play calling is horrendous. IZ, swing pass, QB draw is about all they have in the playbook. No passes exceed 10 yards from the LOS. It’s ridiculous and predictable. 4 red zone trips, 0 TD,” one fan tweeted.

Nebraska has just six points on four red zone trips so far against Northwestern. pic.twitter.com/ur5qYcuXMA — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 7, 2020

Things might be starting to turn, though.

Nebraska picked off Northwestern on the next possession and the Huskers’ offense then punched the ball into the end zone.

The Huskers now lead the Wildcats, 13-7.

PUNCHED IN@MillsDedrick gives NU the lead. Up 13-7 just before half. pic.twitter.com/9VyWs4IYbC — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) November 7, 2020

Nebraska is looking to improve to 1-1 on the season with a win today.

The Huskers and the Wildcats are playing on BTN.