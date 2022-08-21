Nebraska Football Announces Team Captains For 2022 Season

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 26: The Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field before their game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Memorial Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Nebraska's football program revealed four team captains for the 2022 season.

On Saturday night, the Cornhuskers shared the players voted by their teammates to lead the squad. They chose linebacker Nick Henrich, edge rushers Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor, and tight end Travis Vokolek.

Henrich emerged as a foundational defensive player last season by compiling 99 tackles in 12 starts. The Omaha native, who received Academic All-Big Ten honors in each of the last two years, is now playing as a graduate after earning a psychology degree in three years.

"Honestly speechless," Henrich wrote in response to the selection on Twitter. "Love this team, the real work starts now!"

Another Academic All-Big Ten honoree, Nelson collected 11.5 tackles for a loss last season. According to the team, Henrich and Nelson mark the team's first pair of in-state captains since 2018.

Tannor has played 44 games for Nebraska over four seasons, recording 83 tackles and 7.5 sacks. He graduated with a degree in child, youth, and family sciences in December.

The lone captain from the offense, Vokolek tallied 127 receiving yards last season. The Big Ten Distinguished Scholar enters his fourth season with Nebraska and sixth in college football.

These four players will steer a Cornhuskers club that went 3-9 last season. They'll open the season on Aug. 27 against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland.