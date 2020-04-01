Nebraska Football Classics: Watch Eric Crouch’s Epic TD vs. Oklahoma

Arguably the greatest moment in 21st century Nebraska football came on October 27, 2001. The Huskers hosted rival No. 1 Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Eric Crouch, the 2001 Heisman Trophy winner, might have sealed his win with an epic touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

The play, black 41 flash reverse pass, was called on 1st and 10 with less than 7:00 remaining in the game.

Crouch caught a 63-yard pass from Mike Stuntz for a touchdown. The score essentially locked up the win for the Huskers, who would go on to play for the national title months later.

Nebraska ended up beating Oklahoma, 20-10, to move to 8-0 on the season, 5-0 in the Big 12.

You can watch the epic play below:

Huskers fans are certainly hoping for some moments like that under head coach Scott Frost.

Until then, they can look back on great plays like the one above.