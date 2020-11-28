Nebraska Football Loses Commitment After Friday’s Loss

Following Nebraska’s disappointing 20-26 loss to Iowa on Friday, the Cornhuskers lost a recruit from their 2021 class.

Cornerback Ladarius Webb Jr. announced his de-commitment from the program on Twitter Saturday:

“Me and my family have decided to take a step back and analyze my FUTURE. I want to make sure I am making the right decision for me and my future. I will be de-committing from Nebraska and reopening my recruitment.”

Webb committed to Nebraska back on July 7 of this year.

The three-star cornerback recruit hails from Jackson, Mississippi and ranks 114th at his position, according to 247Sports. Webb’s decision to reopen his recruitment is interesting considering Nebraska was reportedly the only school to offer him a scholarship.

Despite their struggles in recent years, the Cornhuskers have garnered strong recruiting classes. Nebraska has earned the No. 4 ranked Big Ten recruiting class every season since Scott Frost began his coaching tenure three years ago.

But, this season is already starting to turn players away from the program. Before Webb de-committed on Saturday, Nebraska lost three-star freshman DB Ronald Delancy III to the transfer portal as well.

The Cornhuskers will need to start winning games again if they want to keep winning in the recruiting game.

1-4 Nebraska will look to get something going against Purdue next Saturday.