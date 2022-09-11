Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 1: The Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field after a time out during their game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium on November 1, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Purdue 35-14. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost.

Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season.

Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.

"Our belief system. There’s a losing culture going on," Mathis said. "A lot of guys don't know what it looks like to win at this point. So just working, just gaining trust for each other."

This isn't a new experience for the TCU transfer. Last year, Gary Patterson resigned mid-season after two decades as the Horned Frogs' head coach. They were 3-5 before his exit and split their final four games behind Jerry Hill.

Nebraska has improbably suffered all 11 losses by single digits since the start of 2021. The Huskers have a plus-78 scoring margin during that stretch despite notching only four victories.

Perhaps Frost's teams simply suffered from a horrid string of bad luck, but the pattern became too frequent to ignore after losing to the Sun Belt's Eagles as 23.5-point favorites in Lincoln.

Interim head coach Mickey Joseph will be tasked with instilling a winning mentality at Nebraska. He'll start by facing No. 6 Oklahoma next weekend.