How Many People Watched Nebraska Football’s Virtual Spring Game

Nebraska’s football program, like the rest of the college football world, was not able to host an actual spring game this year.

The Huskers decided to improvise, though, and held a “virtual” spring game using the NCAA Football video game.

Nebraska created special teams led by former star quarterbacks Tommie Frazier and Eric Crouch. The Huskers then broadcasted the game online.

A lot of people tuned in. This isn’t surprising, as Nebraska’s fan base is arguably the most-loyal in the country, but it’s still impressive.

Nebraska announced late on Monday that the virtual spring game had 281,350 unique viewers over the course of the broadcast and 525,740 total views across Twitter, Facebook and Twitch broadcasts.

20,000+ live viewers across the internet. There is NO PLACE like Nebraska. That was fun, but let's do it in-person next time.

April 18, 2020

Nebraska AD Bill Moos was a big fan of what his department was able to put together.

“You can control what you can control,” Moos said on Sports Nightly. “The things you can’t control, then figure something out. We’re not going to sit around in Husker athletics and pout and go ‘gee, I wish we had played the spring game. Gee, wish we could have done this, that and everything else.’ We were dealt the cards we’re dealt just like everybody else. We challenged our people to have some fun with these things and what we do better than anybody else — and there are so many things we do better than everybody else — and that’s what we did with this spring game and it’s kind of the talk of the country right now and I couldn’t be more proud of our folks and great, great innovative approach they’ve had to this.”

Well done, Huskers.

Hopefully we’ll be able to watch some actual football in the fall.