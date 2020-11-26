ESPN Computer Predicts The Winner Of Iowa vs. Nebraska

Nebraska’s football program is in deep need of a win this weekend. Unfortunately, the Huskers aren’t favored to get one.

Scott Frost’s program is scheduled to face rival Iowa on Friday afternoon. The Huskers are coming off an embarrassing home loss to Illinois.

Nebraska’s head coach knows his team has a tough task ahead of it.

“They’re going to make you earn it, man. They’re a physical program,” Frost said about Iowa on Monday, via Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has made its prediction for the game.

ESPN’s Football Power Index is giving Iowa an 86.1 percent chance to win the game, giving Nebraska just a 13.9 percent chance at an upset.

The Huskers have yet to officially decide on a starting quarterback. Luke McCaffrey has been the guy, though Frost could turn back to Adrian Martinez.

On the quarterbacks, Scott Frost said Luke McCaffrey and Adrian Martinez both enjoyed probably their best weeks of practice this year over the past four days. The coach said Nebraska has a decision to make on the starter against Iowa. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) November 25, 2020

Nebraska and Iowa are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Friday. The game will be televised on FOX.