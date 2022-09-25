Nebraska Is Getting Crushed Following Adrian Martinez' Showing

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 17: Quarterback Adrian Martinez #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers greets fans as the team arrives before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Adrian Martinez led Kansas State to a 41-34 upset win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night.

The Nebraska transfer sparked the biggest moment of his five-year collegiate career when scoring four rushing touchdowns to beat the Sooners, who were coming off a 49-14 blowout over the Cornhuskers.

As Martinez celebrates a huge win that improves the Wildcats to 3-1, Nebraska is 1-3 and searching for a new coach. Martinez sparking a late win as a road underdog is also a far cry from the Huskers dropping nine single-digit losses last season.

The college football world noted Martinez's change of fortune as Nebraska remains in peril.

But that's one perspective. Split Zone's Alex Kirshner instead posited that Nebraska fans are "living vicariously" through their former quarterback.

Martinez left Nebraska second in all-time passing yards, but the program won just 15 games over the last five seasons. He's now guiding the Wildcats to an impressive start with wins over Oklahoma and Missouri.

Martinez will look to shock the world again when Kansas State faces Texas Tech next Saturday afternoon.