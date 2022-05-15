Nebraska Lands Alabama Transfer: College Football World Reacts

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost looks on during an college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's been a pretty great offseason for Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program.

The Huskers are coming off yet another disappointing, bowl-less season, but hopes are high heading into the 2022 regular season in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Frost and Co. have landed several major transfers this offseason, including a couple at the quarterback position. Now, the Huskers have added to the defensive side of the ball.

Alabama four-star freshman Kaine Williams has announced his commitment to the Huskers.

Williams played in the College Football Playoff national title game loss against Georgia, though that was his lone action of the 2021 season.

Still, this is a big get for Frost and the Huskers.

"This team is going to be dangerous," one fan tweeted.

"This defense about to go nuts!!" one fan added.

"Pretty big get for the Skers, Alabama DB transfer. Good size, definitely gonna create more competition in the room, iron sharpens iron," another fan added.

Nebraska is set to open the 2022 season on Aug. 27 against Northwestern.