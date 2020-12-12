Look: Awesome Football Weather For Nebraska vs. Minnesota

It’s been a tough season for Nebraska, but the Cornhuskers can finish the year with a .500 record if they can beat Minnesota and their final week opponent- whoever it winds up being. Saturday, it looks like they won’t just be battling the Golden Gophers.

A winter storm hit the Midwest on Friday, dumping a great deal of snow on the field at Memorial Stadium ahead of the contest. The school is currently working feverishly to get the field playable. It released some footage of the effort.

The below video was shot just after 6:00 AM ET. It looks like the event management staff was up very early trying to get the snow off the field before Noon.

That said, it looks like the snow is going to continue into the game. It’s going to be perfect winter football weather – if you’re into that kind of thing.

IT’S .@huskers GAMEDAY!! .@HuskersTurf is getting the field cleared. We had quite a bit of accumulation and it’s still coming down! pic.twitter.com/g7TS0HO5Df — Nebraska Event Management (@NebrEventMgmt) December 12, 2020

Events interns attacking the entry points and team drop off areas first! Most of the plows are on the inside of the stadium taking care of the field. pic.twitter.com/DTkmVS0FH2 — Nebraska Event Management (@NebrEventMgmt) December 12, 2020

Nebraska enters the contest with a 2-4 mark and wins over Penn State and Purdue. A fairly forgettable season could end on a high note if the team finished with three straight wins.

Minnesota, which won 11 games in 2019, is also struggling this year. The Golden Gophers are 2-3 on the season but haven’t played since November 20 after cancelled games against Wisconsin and Northwestern.

Hopefully we get an entertaining game without any injuries, despite the weather. The contest kicks off at Noon ET on FS1.