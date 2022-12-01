Nebraska Releases Statement On Mickey Joseph's Arrest

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers associate head coach - wide receivers / passing game coordinator - Mickey Joseph during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts issued a statement Wednesday evening following Mickey Joseph's arrest on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault.

Per The Athletic's Mitch Sherman, Alberts announced that he's placing Joseph on leave.

"I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of the allegations on University policy, he has been placed on administrative leave," Alberts said. "We will have no additional comments at this time."

Lincoln Police said they responded to a domestic disturbance call Wednesday afternoon. They arrested the 54-year-old and booked him into the Lancaster County Jail following an investigation.

Joseph served as Nebraska's interim head coach after the program fired Scott Frost. The Cornhuskers went 3-6 in their final games behind the former quarterback.

Nebraska hired Matt Rhule as its new head coach Sunday. Joseph was expected to return to his previous role as wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator, and associate head coach