Nebraska Reportedly Hiring SEC Offensive Coordinator

The Nebraska Huskers are reportedly making a big offensive coordinator hire.

According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Huskers are hiring a top SEC offensive coordinator to fill that position on Matt Rhule's staff.

"Nebraska is close to hiring South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield as the school’s new offensive coordinator. Satterfield worked with Matt Rhule at Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers. South Carolina’s offense scored 94 points in wins over Tennessee and Clemson," Thamel tweeted.

"South Carolina made a strong push to keep Satterfield, but his ties to Rhule and the opportunity to go to Nebraska won out."

Rhule has already made a couple of notable hires at Nebraska, including at the strength coach position, where the new assistant is already going viral on social media.

The Huskers made the Rhule hire official earlier this weekend. Rhule is set to arrive in Lincoln on Monday morning.