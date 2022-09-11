Nebraska Reveals How Much It's Paying Scott Frost

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches the team warm up before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Scott Frost is no longer the head coach at Nebraska, but he's walking away a rich man.

The Huskers announced on Sunday that they've fired the former quarterback turned head coach.

Frost is getting his full contract buyout, too.

The Huskers will be paying all of Frost's $15 million contract buyout to part ways with him now.

It's unclear who the Huskers will target for their future head coach, but the process is expected to begin immediately.

Nebraska, 1-2 on the season, hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.