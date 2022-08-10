Nebraska Reveals Interesting Development In Quarterback Battle

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 20: Nebraska Cornhusker helmets before their game at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Nebraska's quarterback competition could be closer than initially expected.

Head coach Scott Frost recently established Casey Thompson as the favorite, telling Omaha World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins that the Texas transfer had "separated himself" from the rest of Nebraska's quarterbacks.

While Frost called the starting seat Thompson's "job to lose," he's still giving Chubba Purdy a shot to change his mind.

According to Hail Varsity, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Thompson and Purdy and splitting the team's first-team reps in practice. Sophomore Logan Smothers is third on the depth chart.

Per The Athletic's Mitch Sherman, Purdy has "grown incrementally" this summer. The Florida State transfer is not conceding the starting job to Thompson, who said he's fully healthy after undergoing surgery on his right thumb this offseason.

Whipple didn't sound enthused about how either passer led the offense during Wednesday's practice.

"We had a bad day today," Whipple told reporters, per Sherman. "The kids were tired. They felt sorry for themselves."

Having thrown 24 touchdowns with the Longhorns last season, Thompson possesses the experience advantage over Purdy. He might still have the inside track at starting Nebraska's season-opening contest against Northwestern on Aug. 27, but the coaching staff isn't ready to hand him the job just yet.